Judge LeRoy Burke retiring from Chatham Co. juvenile court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Juvenile Court Judge LeRoy Burke is retiring after years of serving his community.
Judge Burke says it’s hard to put into words how the last 27 years behind the bench have been. But what he says he does know, is that he was able to do what he did because of the uplifting people he worked with every day.
“Man I can’t move the rest of my stuff out of my office because all of these people are standing out here in my way! Then it dawned on me,” said Judge LeRoy Burke III.
Those people, standing in his way, were staff and co-workers at the Chatham County Juvenile Court. They put together an array of surprises to celebrate his retirement.
“I can probably keep going, but I’ve always had a philosophy, not just here but every organization that I’ve been a part of, that at some point I need to step aside no matter where I am in leadership. Step aside and let younger people come along and move it forward.”
For 16 years, Judge Burke worked in the Juvenile Court system. The other 11 years, he was a recorder’s court judge. His Administrative Assistant, Debbie Morse, says she’s worked with Judge Burke since day one and he’s like family to her.
“It’s been amazing. We’ve grown together. It’s been more than just a boss and administrative assistant. It’s been friends,” said Morse.
Being a judge wasn’t always what Judge Burke intended on doing. In fact, he says he went to college as a chemistry major. It wasn’t until he started working with juvenile paroles when he found his niche.
“As part of that I wanted to learn a little bit more about the law, so I decided to go to law school,” said Burke.
Burke says the rest is history.
All 27 of the signs outlining the parade route, stand for his years wearing a robe and the years he says he focused on making a difference for the youth.
“If we can keep them away from the court system that’s what we’re after.”
Judge Burke came up with things like the Front Porch. It’s a risk reduction program designed to identify children at risk of becoming involved with the court system and give them resources to divert them away from it.
Judge Burke says he’ll miss the people he works with and the children he’s had in court. Others say they feel the same about him.
“He has really made an impact on our community and to see that and to see the difference that he has made has just been so good to see,” said Morse.
Monday is Judge Burke’s last official day. However, he says he does intend to take senior judge status which means they can call him in for cases in the future.
