Longtime Savannah priest passes away
Father Jerry McCarthy (Source: Diocese of Savannah)
By WTOC Staff | August 28, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 11:37 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Diocese of Savannah has confirmed Father Jerry McCarthy, a longtime priest at Blessed Sacrament and friend of WTOC, passed away Thursday afternoon at his home in Savannah.

For decades, Father McCarthy helped WTOC with our broadcast of the St. Patrick’s Day Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Father McCarthy always helped guide our viewers through the ceremony with a sure hand, a comforting voice, while sharing the commitment and importance of faith.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time.

