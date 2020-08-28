Man charged in connection to graffiti on Savannah City Hall says he was influenced by Alderwoman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man charged in connection to graffiti on Savannah’s City Hall says he was influenced by a Savannah alderwoman.
The graffiti on City Hall included the phrases “city hall supports pedophilia” and “pedophile live here.”
Savannah Police say the suspect, John Skaggs, told them he was influenced by statements made by Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter during a demonstration in Johnson Square on August 9.
Police also say, after learning of the alleged statements made publicly by Alderwoman Gibson-Carter, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter reached out to her to see if she had information on possible crimes that detectives would need to investigate.
She stated that she did not have any information or evidence of pedophilia by anyone at City Hall.
Skaggs is charged with criminal trespass in connection to the graffiti incident.
We reached out to Alderwoman at Large Kesha Gibson-Carter for a response and she didn’t deny making the statements, and instead she told us, “I am most concerned about the businesses that are closing and the families with children and seniors who are being evicted from their homes. Any other distraction is not worthy of my time.”
