New grant for Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More money is on the way to help a section of Statesboro get a new look.
More than a million dollars from the state Department of Transportation will help further a long-term project.
Organizers of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project say this new $1 million grant will help with a part of the revitalization that might not catch your eye but will make a big difference.
Statesboro learned this week they’ll receive $1.19 million in funding from the Georgia DOT to handle drainage problems along South Main Street. The stretch of South Main from Georgia Southern University’s gate to downtown Statesboro is part of a revitalization designed to make it more attractive to business and more pedestrian friendly for shoppers.
Organizers say fixing streets is as important as remodeling buildings and sidewalks.
“We have a storm water problem. We have businesses that flood. We have homes that flood. And we can’t simply put a planter and a park bench next to it and fix it,” said Keely Fennell, Blue Mile Committee.
The Blue Mile project initially started as a community idea that received more than a million dollars in funding from a national contest.
That drainage work would begin next year.
