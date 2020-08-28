Official recount for State House District 163 runoff race scheduled for Sept. 2

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Elections will be officially conducting a recount for the State House District 163 runoff race held on Aug. 11.
Candidate Anne Allen Westbrook requested the runoff after just 20 votes separated her and opponent Derek Mallow.
According to the board of elections, the recount will be conducted by hand, pursuant to a court order issued by State Superior Court Judge John R. Turner in accordance with SEB Rule 183-1-15-.03 (2)(a)(2).
The hand recount is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections office on Eisenhower Drive.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.