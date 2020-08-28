Pediatric therapy clinic given grant to provide uninterrupted services during pandemic

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A local business owner of an outpatient pediatric therapy clinic was given a grant that she says will allow her to provide uninterrupted services for the children during the pandemic.
Beth Fleming owns Chatterbox Pediatric Therapy. The clinic has two offices, one in Pooler and one in Richmond Hill, and serves 1,000 children.
In nine years of business, Fleming says her business has never felt like it was at its breaking point until COVID-19.
“I felt a strong sense of responsibility to take care of all of my staff. We have almost 40 women who work for us,” said Fleming.
Like many other businesses she had to scramble to figure out how her occupational, speech and physical therapy could still be provided for children who need it.
Fleming says 12 percent of her clients are getting help virtually. Others are still coming into the clinic and following various safety protocols. Of the ones who have chosen virtual, she says it’s gone really well.
“It’s been really neat to see a lot of our families become more involved in their children’s therapy than they were before. I think they have a better understanding and even better repor with us as clinicians. I think a lot of them have developed skills that they feel a little more confident with working on these skills and not just relying on us as therapists to be the teachers, but them actually feeling more comfortable with helping their children with these skills.”
The $5,000 received from the Red Backpack Fund Grant is helping the clinic buy 19 chromebooks for the staff, so they can remotely provide therapeutic interventions.
“The consistency that they have in therapy is really so vital in the progress that they make and to miss even a week of therapy, much less several months of therapy, could really cause them to regress.”
The grant was available to all female business owners in the United States. Fleming says there have been a lot of referrals coming in and their back operating at 100 percent of their volume.
“It was just overwhelming to have been selected as one of the recipients of the grant. It was really, really helpful to help offset the cost of providing this technology to our staff, so that we could continue to remain virtual throughout this pandemic.”
