Police now investigating suspicious death near Forsyth Park as a homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 60-year-old man.
According to police, officers responded at about 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 to Huntington and Whitaker streets for a vehicle check. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man sitting inside the vehicle was dead.
The victim has been identified as Earnest Manker. An autopsy performed Friday, Aug. 28 confirmed Manker died as a result of a shooting.
Police have determined the case to be a homicide.
Anyone with information on the incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.