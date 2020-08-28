Savannah-Chatham school buses outfitted with WiFi hotspot technology for students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will start deploying busses on Tuesday, Sept. 1 to help will WiFi access for students.
According to the school system, the school busses will be equipped with WiFi hotspots that will provide internet access for students. The school system says 10 busses have been equipped with the technology.
The busses will make two stops daily, one from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the second from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at locations throughout the county.
A “Smartbus” supports a total of 60 student connections. Connectivity to the bus can be from 300ft - 400ft, line of sight. It uses 4G LTE speeds for cell tower connection and provides WiFi connectivity to student personal or school issued devices. It is CIPA-compliant and provides education-only content filtering.
Locations and schedules will be posted at SCCPSS.com on Monday.
