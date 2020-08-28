SCCPSS meal delivery will be 3 days a week starting Aug. 31

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System meal delivery plan will move to a three-day a week schedule on Monday, Aug. 31.
According to the school system, there will be deliveries on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week for all routes.
Visit this link for a complete list of meal delivery locations and times.
The school system says families should look for the route departing from the school closest to them to find their nearest stop and time. Please note that the closest school may not be the one the student attends.
Breakfast is at no cost to all SCCPSS students, but unlike the delivery in the spring, lunch will be served to students using their meal eligibility status, i.e. free, reduced, or paid.
Students will need to know their ID# or have an ID card in order to be identified as a SCCPSS student to receive the meals. Students must have pre-paid for school lunch through the MySchoolBucks application found on the district website before being served at the designated stops.
For any questions or concerns about Meal Stops, families should call the District’s Transportation Line at 912-395-5591.
