SCCPSS sets goal for in-person learning

“We will have to given the restrictions that we are operating under decide what’s the capacity and what’s the period for transitioning. You can’t just wake up tomorrow and say okay all 37,000 come back, no that’s not going to happen. It’s not safe to do it that way, unless somebody tells me magically the poof the virus is gone and I don’t think that’s going to happen. So we will take a very measured approach it will be a combination of things that happen transportation, meal service, we’ll essentially be running two or three systems at once,” said Dr. Levett.