SCCPSS sets goal for in-person learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re getting answers about what it takes to get students back in the class at Savannah-Chatham Schools.
We sat down exclusively with Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett, who says what it takes is much less community transmission.
Looking at the numbers, the goal for returning to in person classes would require the community transmission index and daily case rate to be between 0 and 10.
She says they are glad to see the numbers declining but that needs to continue for a longer period of time.
District leaders are already organizing a phased re-entry plan, but it’s extensive and involves serious considerations according the Dr. Levett.
“We will have to given the restrictions that we are operating under decide what’s the capacity and what’s the period for transitioning. You can’t just wake up tomorrow and say okay all 37,000 come back, no that’s not going to happen. It’s not safe to do it that way, unless somebody tells me magically the poof the virus is gone and I don’t think that’s going to happen. So we will take a very measured approach it will be a combination of things that happen transportation, meal service, we’ll essentially be running two or three systems at once,” said Dr. Levett.
She says the board of education is set to hear the administrations approach to phasing, but when they make a decision, they will give families at least 7 to 10 business days of notice.
