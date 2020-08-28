Secretary of State’s office investigating Long Co. election

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An election is under investigation in Long County.
A candidate is questioning the integrity of absentee ballots. He claimed they cost him the June 9 election.
A spokesman with Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office confirmed that it is investigating what happened during Long County’s June election, specifically focusing on the probate judge race.
Incumbent Magistrate Judge Bobby Smith faced off against challenger Teresa Odum in the June primary.
Smith and his attorney Jake Evans claimed there were voting irregularities.
“Our total number of votes had changed,” explained Smith. “I believe it was between her and I -- I had gained 19 and she had gained nine, but the total number of ballots for the race only changed by 22.”
After a recount, that spanned over two days, Long County election results showed Odum beat Smith by nine votes.
However, due to what he believes were several discrepancies, Smith hired an attorney to investigate.
“It was going through the voter certificates, going through the absentee ballot applications, going through the absentee ballot envelopes, and once I went through all that, you just begin to see a systematic breakdown,” said Evans, attorney for Bobby Smith.
In an amended petition filed Friday afternoon, Jake Evans claimed his investigation revealed some Long County voters voted twice by absentee ballot and in-person, and absentee ballot applications weren’t signed, among other claims.
The petition also asked for a new election for the probate judge race.
WTOC reached out to Odum’s attorney, who filed a response to Evans’ and Smith’s original petition -- denying several of their allegations, and say they will fight to not have the election results thrown out.
Attorney Luke Moses sent us a statement saying, “If Bobby Smith wants to do a service for the citizens of Long County, he should respect the will of its voters and bow out now.”
The spokesman for the Secretary of State said the office is taking these allegations seriously,.
Jordan Fuchs, deputy Secretary of State released a statement saying: “It’s clear that Long County has dropped the ball and failed to maintain proper procedures. Make no mistake about it, our office will aggressively pursue the fullest extent under the law to hold each double voter accountable.”
A hearing is scheduled on September 8 and 9 for Smith’s petition. We’ll follow this story and bring you updates as more information gets released.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.