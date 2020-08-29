Bluffton PD investigating head-on-collision on Hwy 46

The Bluffton Police Department, Bluffton Township Fire and Beaufort EMS were at the scene of a head-on collision that took place at Highway 46 near the New Riverside viaduct, Friday night. (Source: Bluffton Township Fire)
By WTOC Staff | August 29, 2020

BLUFFTON, SC., (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department, Bluffton Township Fire and Beaufort EMS were at the scene of a head-on collision that took place at Highway 46 near the New Riverside viaduct, Friday night.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m.

According to a Bluffton Township Fire news release, two people were entrapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated. One person was quickly removed from their vehicle, but it took a hour-and-a-half to remove the second person.

One person was taken to the hospital and the second person was flown by helicopter to a local trauma center. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Highway 46 was closed for 3 hours, but it has since reopened.

The accident is under investigation by the Bluffton Police Department.

