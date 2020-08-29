Ga. School Superintendent speaks at Empowerment Breakfast Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Students across the country are back in school virtually, in person, or a mixture of both. However, people still have questions on how schools across Georgia are keeping up.
Garden City Representative Carl Gilliard wanted to help answer some of those questions through a discussion with the state’s top educator on Saturday.
Gilliard hosted the “Empowerment Breakfast Club” with The Georgia State School Superintendent who gave an update on the current state of Georgia schools during the pandemic.
Parents, teachers, city and county officials asked questions about school safety, online learning, raises for teachers and more.
State Superintendent Richard Woods says schools outside of the metropolitan areas of the state are doing hybrid learning as opposed to just online learning.
He also says parents need a hybrid learning option but teachers must feel comfortable returning to the classroom.
Woods says Georgia schools have been able to deliver over 50 million meals to students and they’re working on expanding internet access as well.
He also emphasized that we can’t compromise on school safety but instead have to work together to help get through the challenges of the first few weeks of school and adjustments being made during this time.
“We have to work together,” said Woods. “This is a team effort. This is not something the Georgia Department of Education can handle on itself. This is not something the Savannah-Chatham School System can handle on itself, and it’s not something an individual school can handle by itself. But, it requires us to work together.”
Superintendent Woods says they have contingency plans in place in case all schools have to go to online learning.
He also says they’re working on how to train teachers to monitor students’ mental and physical health while learning online.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.