Jamie’s First Alert Forecast 8-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some passing rain storms for some of us like Jesup and Hinesville and Richmond Hill, but otherwise a muggy day. The 15-20mph breeze has helped a little, and it’s helped pin the seabreeze to the coast. Don’t put the umbrella away just yet, a cold front is approaching and may spark some rain storms west of I-95 near dinner time. The is going to stall over us and give us some showers and storms Sunday.