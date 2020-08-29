Jamie’s First Alert Forecast 8-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some passing rain storms for some of us like Jesup and Hinesville and Richmond Hill, but otherwise a muggy day. The 15-20mph breeze has helped a little, and it’s helped pin the seabreeze to the coast. Don’t put the umbrella away just yet, a cold front is approaching and may spark some rain storms west of I-95 near dinner time. The is going to stall over us and give us some showers and storms Sunday.
Most, if any, of the rain will be over by 8pm-9pm. The rest of the night and overnight should be quiet.
Daybreak Sunday: Partly sunny with morning lows ranging from 74° in Statesboro to 80° on Hilton Head; 40% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms that build due to the stationary front; highs near 90.
The work week starts wet. The stationary front is still with us, and we’ll have scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.: 75/90 60% chance of rain.
By Tuesday, weak high pressure takes over, and we’ll see more seasonable afternoon pop up storms, highs in the low to middle 90s through the work week.
Another cold front will try to approach by Labor Day Weekend with some unsettled weather.
Marine: it was pretty choppy on the water today and southwest winds will gust to 25kts this evening, seas 3-6 feet. Sunday: WSW winds 10-15kts, seas 1-3 feet.
Tracking the tropics: One wave approaching the Lesser Antilles has a 30% chance of development in the next five days and looks like it may do so in the Caribbean. A second wave southwest of Cabo Verde Islands has a 40% chance of development in the next five days.
