Manna House food and voter drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -The Manna House in Hinesville is making sure hundreds of families have food on the table during this time of uncertainty. They held a free food giveaway on Saturday morning.
The Manna House’s executive director says people started lining up in their cars at 4 a.m. They gave away free meat, milk, bread and produce, as well as school supplies for students.
She says they are doing anything they can do to help families get through this time
“I’ve seen many different issues, storms came through when Matthew came through and now with the pandemic, it’s complicated,” said Reverend Katrina Deason with the Manna House. “I really thought that I had kind of experienced need, but this time it’s been really greater than ever before.”
“Using your voice is a way that we make change happen in our country,” said Lisa Thomas with Liberty County Concerned Citizens for Change. “Right now we have people being evicted from home, you have people needing food, every day there’s something different going on. We have complete injustices in our country, we need people to use their voice so change can be made not only locally but nationally.”
Both say they hope to continue providing people with these opportunities in the future.
