Savannah City Council member files ethics complaint against fellow alderwoman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee says he has filed an official ethics complaint against another council member.
The complaint, filed Friday, is against Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.
It cites several ethics violations that happened on numerous occasions, such as using profanity in executive session, and toward other council members.
Purtee claims the councilwoman also shares misinformation to residents.
The complaint says that Alderwoman Carter attended a Save the Children protest earlier this August, claiming on a loudspeaker that there were pedophiles in Savannah’s City Hall.
The complaint goes on to say that when she was confronted about her statement, she was unable to provide factual information.
“We have to be a team,” said Alderman Purtee. “We’re not always going to agree on things, and we may not like each other; but at the end of the day, we all have a responsibility and obligation to the City of Savannah and the citizens and residents to do the best job we can and representing them and doing what’s best for their interest in the community.”
Purtee wants Gibson-Carter to apologize so they can move on.
WTOC reached out to Gibson-Carter for her side. She says she didn’t want to comment about the complaint, but plans to release a statement this upcoming week.
