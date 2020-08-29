Savannah PD investigates fatal pedestrian-involved crash on Forest River Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian involved crash that happened on Forest River Bridge early Saturday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., Amber Wilson, 23, was walking in the center eastbound lane of Forest River Bridge in Highway 204 at the same time a vehicle was traveling in the eastbound lane.
Police say the driver of the vehicle did not see Wilson until the last minute but could not avoid impact and struck her.
Wilson was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The Traffic Investigation Unit continues to investigate this incident.
