Tybee Island announces changes ahead of Labor Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County is currently under a mask mandate, however, the City of Tybee also wanted to make more rules when it comes to the masks.
The biggest change is that all city-owned and operated buildings will require their employees and customers to wear masks inside. City Hall has already been doing this since they’ve opened to the public, however, City Manager Shawn Gillen says it was tough to enforce at times. Now, with an official ordinance in place, the city feels as though they can enforce this more. City-owned and operated buildings include the public safety building, the Guard House, the Old School Cafeteria, and the campground office.
“All the city buildings that we own and operate, the North Beach Grill, the YMCA, were already doing this,” said City Manager Shawn Gillen. “Wearing masks inside, taking temperatures, things like that, so from a practical standpoint, not much is going to change. We’re just putting some enforceability behind it.”
Gillen says most of the City Hall employees are working from home, so if people need to make payments they can do so over the phone or via the dropbox out front.
The changes come shortly before the Labor Day weekend.
Gillen says he does expect Labor Day to be a busier than usual weekend. He says a lot of people will be staying on the island meaning traffic counts will be higher. All of the scheduled Labor Day celebrations, like the fireworks off the pier, have been canceled.
City officials do remind people that while masks aren’t being enforced by the city, they are encouraged especially in restaurants and shops. All hands will be on deck both Saturday and Sunday since the holiday falls on Monday.
“We’ll have as many lifeguards as we would typically have in July and our beach patrol and code enforcement will be out,” Gillen said.
A reminder: the City is still ticketing people who go out onto the sandbar. They say people need to pay attention to the lifeguard flags as well before venturing out into the water.
