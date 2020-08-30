Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 8-30-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front is forecast to stay to our north tonight. Scattered showers and storms develop and will end before midnight. Low pressure may develop off the southeast coast Monday before quickly pulling away midweek. High pressure remains the dominant weather feature all week. This will keep rain chances down and allow above average temps.
The tropics continue to be very active with 3 tropical waves and one potential low pressure. A tropical wave nearing the Windward Island will move west into the Caribbean Sea. There is an 80% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days as it nears the Yucatán. Another tropical wave in the east-central Atlantic will continue moving west. There is a 20% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west African coast in a few days. There is a 30% chance for tropical development as the system moves west towards the Cabo Verde Islands. Low pressure may develop off the southeast coast Monday. The system will move parallel to the coast before pulling away Wednesday. There is a 70% chance this system becomes tropical in the next 5 days.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
