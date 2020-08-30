Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 8-30-2020

The tropics continue to be very active with 3 tropical waves and one potential low pressure. A tropical wave nearing the Windward Island will move west into the Caribbean Sea. There is an 80% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days as it nears the Yucatán. Another tropical wave in the east-central Atlantic will continue moving west. There is a 20% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west African coast in a few days. There is a 30% chance for tropical development as the system moves west towards the Cabo Verde Islands. Low pressure may develop off the southeast coast Monday. The system will move parallel to the coast before pulling away Wednesday. There is a 70% chance this system becomes tropical in the next 5 days.