Ga. Senator visits Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) -Senator Kelly Loeffler visited Fort Stewart on Sunday, her first time in the area.
When she arrived in Hinesville, she was greeted by Mayor Allen Brown. She met with the installation leaders to get an update on the base’s priorities.
“It was great to be at Fort Stewart today,” said Senator Loeffler. “It was important for me to get here and there from general...and the leadership team. Everything they’re doing ensures our military readiness amid this global pandemic.”
