Savannah businesses prepare for Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The beaches won’t be the only thing people will be flocking to for Labor Day weekend. Many local shops and galleries downtown Savannah are hoping people will shop local during their visit, but with the pandemic, some businesses aren’t sure what to expect.
Broughton Street, like much of downtown, is usually what many people look forward to shop when visiting the Hostess City.
With the holiday right around the corner, some businesses are hoping people shop local, especially with the pandemic forcing them to close their doors for several weeks.
“We were closed for probably 13 weeks and we reopened slowly and we’re still reopening.”
That was the case for A.T. Hun art gallery in City Market.
April Tyson said they’ve been sitting on the corner for almost 20 years and they’re hoping people come to explore the art culture the city has to offer.
“People come down and enjoy the city and art and our gallery is full of artists here,” Tyson said. “Savannah is a large art community.”
Around the corner, the Basement on Broughton said they’re just hoping for the best to finish the summer strong.
“We’re hoping for it to be busy of course so sales can be good,” Cody Edenfield said. “It’s August so usually it’s down about this time until next summer. We hope to see some people out and about even during the pandemic.”
