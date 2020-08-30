Savannah City Council members provide community with alternative sanitation resources

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been almost a month since the city and council members from the second, third, and fourth districts came together to help residents clean up their communities, now that city sanitation services are limited because of the pandemic.
This weekend was the last stop for the 3rd District Rock the Block Cleanup and the alderman behind it says it was a success.
Donna Vonficher has lived in Savannah’s 3rd district for 25 years.
While the three waste containers from the city’s pilot program were in her neighborhood, she worked with residents to help fill them up. She says she’d like to see something like this again.
“As you can see, the response in our neighborhood was very good,” Vonfincher said. “I would like to think that it would be good in other neighborhoods.”
District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan says dumpsters were put in five different locations throughout her district.
She says residents were complaining about their bulk trash items and more. She wanted to help.
“I’m just so grateful for the sanitation department,” said Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan. “We got to tweak what they were doing and a lot of people were excited. I’m excited and we’re going to continue do stuff like this in this awesome city not just the third. We’re sharing.”
District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo says during times like this, it’s time to work together and come up with ideas to engage the community.
“Look at the demand that you can see just in a couple days,” said Alderman Palumbo. “This is throughout the third district and we’re looking forward to bringing this city-wide so that all residents have the opportunity to help clean up and make Savannah beautiful.”
This pilot-program did just that.
“So what you see behind us is progress,” said Alderman Detric Leggett. “You know, there are lanes that have been caught with a lot of people, with a lot of peoples trash and they dump stuff and evict people but we’re here to put opportunity where it’s been asked for.”
Alderman Palumbo says it’s for all the districts to come together to help clean up the city.
He says there are more opportunities like this coming. The next one will be “The Great Savannah Cleanup” in October.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.