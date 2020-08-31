Beaufort Co. teachers preparing for first day of school

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County teachers are back in the classroom preparing for the first day of school.
Classes will begin September 8, but students and staff will not return in-person. They will start off the year with digital learning.
“Congratulations you are officially a fourth grader!”
Mrs.Kerr is a fourth grade teacher at Hilton Head Creative Arts.
“This is interactive when it’s real!”
Last week she was able to take part in student testing. Now she’s preparing her virtual classroom for the school year.
“It was really exhilarating to be with kids again it gave me a sense of excitement to get back to school because that’s what drives me are the students,” said Jennifer Kerr.
She has set up her virtual classroom, as well as her real classroom, and she is excited to tell her students she is their teacher.
“I am very, very excited to get the students back virtually and get them ready for a really good year of learning.”
Mrs. Kerr is trying to make her classroom a little bit more lifelike this year by adding laminate cut outs of her students so when they answer a question correctly she can point to them and say good job.
Despite setting up classrooms in person, many teachers will be working off campus.
“Teachers are working from the building. Doing their virtual professional development. Others have selected to work remotely,” said Principal Nikki Lucas.
While every child will be working from home on their district provided devices.
“We will be distributing 635 laptops this week.”
The principal at Hilton Head School for the Creative Arts says what’s most important is when school does start if parents have any questions they should reach out.
“Well communication is key. So it is very important to us that we remain in contact with our parents daily. And know if there’s anything they need help with that we are here to support.”
