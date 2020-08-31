Bryan Co. School District releases COVID-19 numbers

BRYAN CO, Ga. (WTOC) -Bryan County school district leaders are releasing the number of students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Paul Brooksher says they had to quarantine 10 children because of school-based exposure after four students within the district tested positive.
One of those positive cases came from Bryan County High School.
Dr. Brooksher says they also had two staff members test positive last week.
He says although the numbers are constantly changing, the positive cases were spread out among 11 schools within the district.
A letter and text alert explaining the COVID-19 alert plan went out to parents Monday afternoon.
Bryan County will release the number of active cases each week either on Monday or Friday.
Dr. Brooksher says once a student or staff member tests positive, they start a close contact investigation to see where the student or staff member may have traveled and who they came in close contact with for more than 15 minutes.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.