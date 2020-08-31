Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 8-31-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon and will end around sunset. Low pressure will develop off the southeast coast today before quickly pulling away midweek. High pressure continues to influence our weather all week. This will keep rain chances down and allow above average temps.
The tropics continue to be very active with 3 tropical waves and one potential low pressure. A tropical wave in the central Caribbean Sea is moving west at 15-20mph. There is an 80% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days as it nears the Yucatán. Another tropical wave in the east-central Atlantic will continue moving west. There is a 10% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west African coast in a few days. There is a 30% chance for tropical development as the system moves west towards the Cabo Verde Islands. Low pressure will develop off the southeast coast today. The system will move parallel to the coast before pulling away Wednesday. There is a 70% chance this system becomes tropical in the next 5 days.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.