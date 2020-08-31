DECAL to offer financial assistance to students whose schools have opted for virtual learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Families with students in schools learning virtually will get some much needed help with childcare services.
The Department of Early Care and Learning will give out thousands of scholarships to eligible families through the Supporting Onsite Learning for Virtual Education, or SOLVE, program.
Help is on the way for families whose children need to go to a childcare program or center to get help with online learning.
“We’re estimating about 5,000 scholarships that should pay on average about $118 a week to the provider the parent chooses, now that’s on average,” said Department of Early Care and Learning Commissioner Amy Jacobs.
Commissioner Jacobs says the $19 million going into the SOLVE program is a part of funding from the CARES Act.
Commissioner Jacobs says the scholarship will be valid for three months, but can be extended if your school system is still using a virtual only model.
Families must choose licensed childcare centers, family childcare learning homes or a day camp exempt provider. Children also must be between five and 12-years-old and attending a school with a virtual only model.
Additionally, families cannot make more than 85 percent of the state’s medium income.
“For a family of four it’s about $64,000 so if you’re under that limit and of course it changes depending on your family size you would be eligible.”
Commissioner Jacobs also says over 40 school districts in the state have selected a virtual only model.
Here at home, the owner of Tiny Hands Big Hearts says a majority of the children at her center have working parents.
“It’ll be able to provide care one, for the families that are having to work but on top of that the parents don’t have to worry about the children’s education because that’s what we’re here for. We’re here at the forefront to be able to provide the support that the parents need in the time of need when they have it,” said owner Priscilla Todd.
Eligible families can begin applying for the scholarship September 1.
Commissioner Jacobs says the application for the SOLVE scholarship will remain open until the money runs out.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.