Glynn Co. leaders file lawsuit in hopes to temporarily stop vote on demolishing county police department

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Should the Glynn County Police Department be abolished? It’s a decision that Georgia lawmakers have said they want Glynn County voters to decide.
But whether that issue will appear on the November ballot is now being challenged. Glynn County Commissioners filed a lawsuit Monday asking for a temporary court restraining order on the matter.
It questions the constitutionality of Senate Bill 509 and the legality of whether the special election can happen. The binding referendum, if passed, would abolish the Glynn County Police Department and transfer those powers to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
The push to abolish the Glynn county police department gained traction with state lawmakers after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The police department is under scrutiny for how it handled the investigation into Arbery’s death.
