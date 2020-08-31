HHI Town Council plans to move forward with lawsuit over policing fee imposed by county

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island Town Council has decided during an executive session to move forward with a lawsuit against Beaufort County for the law-enforcement service fee that is supposed to show up on this year’s taxes.
Hilton Head Island Town Council has decided during an executive session to move forward with a lawsuit against Beaufort County for the law-enforcement service fee that is supposed to show up on this year’s taxes. Last week, council leaders said they object to a move by the Beaufort County Council to impose a fee on the town for police services.
Town leaders say the charge would generate surplus revenue for Beaufort County on top of the approximately $52 million that it already receives from Hilton Head Island residents every year. They say the move would mean Hilton Head Island residents would have to pay additional fees beyond what they already pay for the same level of law enforcement services that the County and the Sheriff’s Office are required to provide.
Mayor John McCann and Town Manager Steve Riley issued a joint statement Tuesday, saying in part, “we are considering legal action to block implementation and collection of this new service charge to protect Island residents from having to pay this illegal and unconscionable fee.”
The chairman of the Beaufort County Council responded to the Hilton Head Island statement, in part saying, “At its Aug. 24, 2020, meeting, Beaufort County Council gave final approval to an ordinance that charges a uniform service fee to Hilton Head Island property owners for the services Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office provides to the Town annually. You have read the Hilton Head Council response to the passing of this ordinance, but you do not have all the facts.”
Please click here to read more on this story and the full Beaufort County Council Chairman statement.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.