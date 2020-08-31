Jesup Recovery Center recognizes National Recovery Month

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) -September is National Recovery Month, a month to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and celebrate the people who recover.
And there will an event in our area to bring attention to the growing problem of addiction during the pandemic.
Face to Face Recovery in Jesup will host the Rural Recovery Rally, an event that will proceed by car through Swainsboro and Statesboro and back to Jesup for a gathering.
It will be an all-day event on Saturday, Sept. 12, incorporating recovery organizations in several counties.
The cars will be decorated with signs and messages of encouragement for those dealing with addiction and to get those messages out to several communities along the rally route.
“It’s for recovery month, which is the month of September,” said Brittany Larisc with Face to Face Recovery. “It’s going to be a tri-county rally from Bulloch Country to Laurens County and it’s going to end up in Wayne. And it should be 60 cars loaded with people who are going to rally through all kinds of counties. It’s going to be from all over Georgia and they are going to end up here at the Jesup Drive-In. Around 5:30 we are going to have an event, just hanging out, going on Facebook Live, trying to get the message out there, trying to let people know that we are here and we are here to help. From all over too, not just our community but communities all around us.”
Face to Face also offers support meetings and has a drive-through food giveaway every Friday.
