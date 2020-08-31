Maritime Bethel Savannah looking to raise more than $1 million for new Seafarer’s center

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Maritime Bethel Savannah has launched a fundraiser to help more seafarers coming into the Port of Savannah.
The organization is hoping to raise more than $1 million over the next few years in order to purchase property in Garden City for its own Seafarer’s center.
We often see big ships along River Street, but do you ever think about the people working on those ships? They are on those ships for months at a time and only get a few hours on land. But while they are here, Maritime Bethel Savannah works to make sure they have everything they need for their quick stay. From providing internet access so seafarers can communicate with their families overseas to counseling and other services, MBS says their goal is to make the Seafarers feel at home, even if it’s just for a couple of hours.
Right now, they’re operating out of a small home that they’re renting in Garden City. But their goal is to purchase the entire Good Shepherd Lutheran Church property. It’s located in Garden City on Main Street, right across the street from the main gate to the Georgia Ports Authority.
MBS Executive Director John Houchens says they have big plans for the space. The small home they are currently renting is also part of the church’s property, and they would acquire that as well.
The group is hoping to get the community’s support. They need $50,000 by October.
To find out more about The Maritime Bethel at Savannah, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.