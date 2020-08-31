Maritime Bethel Savannah looking to raise more than $1 million for new Seafarer’s center

We often see big ships along River Street, but do you ever think about the people working on those ships? They are on those ships for months at a time and only get a few hours on land. But while they are here, Maritime Bethel Savannah works to make sure they have everything they need for their quick stay. From providing internet access so seafarers can communicate with their families overseas to counseling and other services, MBS says their goal is to make the Seafarers feel at home, even if it’s just for a couple of hours.