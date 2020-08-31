Monday: Lots of Heat, Scattered Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! The day begins mild and muggy with some leftover wet roadways from yesterday’s rain. Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s around the area.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms to around 90° by noon and is forecast to peak in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in spots this afternoon.
Heat will help spark scattered showers and storms right after lunch that’ll linger through the evening commute, then diminish as we approach sunset. The forecast remains mostly dry tonight into Tuesday morning as temperatures dip back into the 70s. Tuesday is forecast to be steamy hot with afternoon temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 90s. Of course, it’ll feel hotter.
Heat dominates the work-week forecast with slightly cooler, wetter weather possible this weekend.
TROPICS -
The tropics remain pretty busy. Invest 90-L is just off the southeast coast and has a high chance of tropical development as it moves away from the United States over the next few days. Further south Invest 99-L is looking better organized in the Caribbean Sea and is headed towards the Yucatan Peninsula, possible the Bay of Campeche after that.
Further east, there are two more tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic or about to emerge into the eastern Atlantic. Both of these are being watched for tropical development, but pose no initial threat to land.
Have a great Monday,
Cutter
