New details released in firing of SPD officers after use of force investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New details coming in about an excessive force case that cost two Savannah Police officers their jobs.
According to a police report, Sergeant Octavio Arango wrote in the report that he shoved Darryl Faitele’s face back and forced his mouth closed while officers tied a T-shirt over his mouth.
Sergeant Arango and Corporal Daniel Kang were serving a domestic violence warrant at an apartment complex. Chief Roy Minter said during a news conference a couple of weeks ago that the man was mistakenly ID’d as the target of the warrant, detained, but never arrested.
Both officers have been fired and the District Attorney will take the case before a grand jury the week of September 14.
