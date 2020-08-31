Old Metter warehouse converted into business incubator

The City of Metter teamed with Georgia Southern University to turn this building into office space for people looking to start a business. Unlike their business incubator in Statesboro, this one will focus on agriculture. While new businesses get access to offices, internet and more, they also get research and consulting info from Georgia Southern business faculty. In the large warehouse, they already have a tenant who’s growing hydroponic lettuce and other produce. City leaders say they will also work with businesses who won’t relocate here, but want the connections to the resources..even virtually.