Richmond Hill High School principal puts a COVID-19 spin on ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ theme

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill High School’s principal is getting a lot of attention after posting a parody video, to celebrate their first two weeks COVID-19 free since returning to the classroom.
South Bryan County may not be Bel-Air but with COVID in the air, Richmond Hill High School Principal Bivins Miller says one of the things he’s asks is that students are wearing a mask.
He may be no Will Smith, but Richmond Hill’s principal is taking inspiration from the Fresh Prince.
Miller spends most of his days protecting his students during the ongoing pandemic. But with a twist.
“We can follow the rules, we have particular procedures and measures in place to keep people safe, but we’re still having a good time and we’re going to make this process fun,” said Miller.
Written and shot by students, Miller says the students twisted the words from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and made it their own. He says it was also a fun way to interact with his students on a different level and celebrate the school COVID free for two weeks.
“I think it highlighted maybe who I am as a person and maybe introduced me to the students in a different light because they’ve never met me before.”
For the students, they say it took about two weeks to shoot and edit the video.
“I love it. He’s new this year so this was like my very first time real interaction with him, so seeing how comfortable he was doing all of this and having fun especially with a situation like this; it was definitely good and needed,” said Madison Goldhill who helped shoot the video.
And Miller does admit he was a little off beat.
“Man you know I think I need a redo, definitely not my best rap quality. I’m just a good ole boy from South Georgia and Fresh Prince definitely has a thing or two on me for sure.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.