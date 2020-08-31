Round 2 of Savannah CARES assistance begins Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you own a business in the City of Savannah and didn’t get any of the first round of CARES Act assistance, you’ll have another chance at it starting Tuesday morning.
The City is working with the Small Business Assistance Corporation to distribute 1.6 million dollars in grant money, and accepting applications starting Tuesday through September 8th.
Just over forty businesses were helped in the first round, receiving those much-needed CARES Act dollars. For round two, the City wants to see twice that number of businesses helped.
An online portal to apply for round two funding will open tomorrow morning at 8am. Already, the Small Business Assistance Corporation is getting calls from store owners asking what they need to do to be considered.
“Our biggest questions regarding the portal opening tomorrow are what documentations are needed in order to get an application submitted,” said SBAC Controller Victoria Saxton.
According to the SBAC, business owners will need three things: a City of Savannah business license, the most recently filed business tax return, and a profit and loss statement from January through June of 2020.
“For business owners who, again had to shut down and have no revenue or any expenses, that’s ok,” Saxton said. “We just need documentation of that information.”
The City has tasked the SBAC with giving preference to certain categories of small businesses, including businesses that are at least 51-percent minority-owned, those with five employees or less, and those in Community Development Block Grant target neighborhoods as identified by the Census. The goal with round two funding is to spread the money around to help up to 80 Savannah businesses.
“We’ll present the final list to the City for final review,” Saxton said. “And then from there we will send out the award letters to those who will be receiving the grant.”
Saxton did point out, if you’re a business owner who applied for round one but didn’t receive any CARES Act funding, you have to re-apply to be considered for round two.
