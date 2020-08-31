Savannah man sentenced to 25 years for home invasion, car theft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man will spend 25 years in federal prison for two convenience store robberies, an armed home invasion, and a car theft in 2018.
Police arrested 23-year-old Brian Brooks on Aug. 7. They say he robbed Murphy Express and Parker’s on Abercorn Street at gunpoint as well as committed a home invasion in Georgetown. All these crimes happened in July of 2018.
Brooks is being sentenced for interference with commerce by robbery, using, carrying and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, and carjacking.
