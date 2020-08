Students who choose to sign up for the program will be dual enrolled in their assigned home schools and in a virtual TWILIGHT option. Students may also elect to participate only in the TWILIGHT option. However, your child may not be taught by a teacher from your home school during the TWILIGHT virtual learning session. The same instructional resources used during the day will be used for the TWILIGHT option. When the virtual learning period ends, students may transition back to their home schools for face-to-face instruction or elect to stay with the TWILIGHT Virtual Learning Program.

SCCPSS