Sen. Kelly Loeffler making a stop in Savannah on her ’All About Georgia’ tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler is hoping to continue her time in Washington by winning the special election in November. She is expected to kick off another week of her All About Georgia tour with a meet and greet in Savannah.
Loeffler is expected to be at the Desoto Hotel Monday morning in downtown Savannah for a meet and greet. According to her website, people can still register for the event.
Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia’s First Lady are expected to join her in Savannah. The governor chose Loeffler to fill the seat of Senator Johnny Isakson after he announced he was stepping down late last year. But in order to keep her seat in Washington, Loeffler will need to win the special election come this November.
On Sunday, Loeffler was at Fort Stewart talking to installation leaders about their priorities. When she arrived in Hinesville, she was greeted by Mayor Allen Brown.
Monday’s meet and greet is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. After the event, the senator will head to North Georgia for another campaign stop in Dalton, GA.
For tickets and more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.