Soldier under investigation for remarks made during social media video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A soldier based at Fort Stewart is under investigation for inappropriate comments made during a social media video.
According to the 3rd ID, the soldier has been suspended of all leadership authorities effective immediately.
On the official 3rd ID Twitter account, the division stated, “the statements made in the video are not indicative of the values we live by, and there is no place for racism or bigotry in our Army or our country.”
