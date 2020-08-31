Statesboro seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro and Georgia Southern University have seen new case numbers that have drawn national attention.
Some businesses decided to close to protect customers and staff. Officials continue to urge people to take precautions.
They say some of it comes down to simple math - a sudden jump in the number of people in town will mean an increase in the number of positive cases.
The usually-busy tables outside Dingus MaGee’s sit empty Monday afternoon. The Statesboro landmark sits in the shadow of Georgia Southern. A note on the inside door says they closed Friday until Wednesday to let staff rest and feel better due to COVID-19.
Other places have closed their doors temporarily due to a jump in numbers. Both Bulloch County and Georgia Southern have reported a jump in cases since 20,000 students returned to town for Fall semester.
“We all need to wear a mask and do the things we need to do to protect ourselves and others. But we anticipated this spike. So while it’s concerning, it’s not unexpected,” said Ted Wynn with Bulloch County Public Safety.
A New York Times report listed Statesboro among the college towns in the nation with the highest increases in cases. GSU saw a jump of 500 new documents or self-reported cases. In addition, Bulloch County reached 2,000 cases so far.
“It did remind us that we’re not over this, by any stretch of the imagination so the public needs to do what it needs to do to protect themselves and others.”
Wynn hopes people, from campus or from the community, will take heed and do what they can to reduce possible exposure and help reduce the spread.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.