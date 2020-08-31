Vidalia High School football practice suspended; first game canceled after positive COVID-19 tests

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Football practice at Vidalia High School has been temporarily suspended after positive COVID-19 tests. The first game of the season has also been canceled.
According to the school, a small number of the program either tested positive or was exposed to someone who had COVID-19.
All practices have been suspended until Tuesday, Sept. 8. Due to new GHSA guidelines, the school must cancel the season opener scheduled for Sept. 11 against Appling County.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.