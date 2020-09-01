Bulloch County Commission could bring stoplight to Cypress Lake Road

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) -A busy intersection right outside Statesboro could soon get a little safer. A stoplight would regulate traffic more than what’s there now.
Bulloch County commissioners and Georgia D.O.T. have gone round and round for years about whether or not the intersection of Cypress Lake Road and the bypass needed more than a caution light and a stop sign.
County commissioners could vote on a contract on Tuesday night that would pave the way for a stoplight. With more development nearby, they expect the traffic to only get busier. Car crashes at this spot have prompted people to demand the county or state improve the intersection. But the Department of Transportation has contended the volume of crashes didn’t warrant a change and funding needed for the project. Finally, county leaders brought a new proposal.
They’re providing the traffic lights. The county had to secure right of way on all four corners to install the accel/decel lanes in.
With the right of way secured, contractors would now start widening for those turn lanes so people would eventually be able to turn or cross here much safer.
Thompson says, if commissioners approve the contract, the work will start as soon as possible.
