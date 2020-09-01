Chadwick Boseman’s death helping others detect colon cancer locally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The death of actor Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer shocked the nation last week.
Tributes continue to pour in for the man famous for bringing to life iconic figures like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and of course Black Panther.
Chadwick Boseman’s life is well documented on screen, but some say it’s his battle with colon cancer that will save lives.
Dr. Elizabeth McKeown is a Colorectal Surgeon at Memorial Health and says since Boseman’s death she has already seen patients impacted by his story.
He was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer four years ago and died at just 43-years-old. While his story is a tragic one, doctors like McKeown hope it encourages others, especially young African American men, to be aware of the signs and symptoms as they are disproportionately affected.
She says to watch for changes in bowel movements, bleeding, and even weight loss or fatigue. Though it’s a tough loss, doctors believe it will help others.
“I am so hopeful that it gives people courage to speak out. If things are not right, not to just sweep symptoms under the rug, not to accept that oh it’s just hemorrhoids, or oh it’s just a little bit of bleeding, but instead to say hey if someone this public and this famous can get this and died from it then I can too and so I really hope that people use this as a wake-up call to take their symptoms seriously,” said Dr. Elizabeth McKeown.
Dr. McKeown says it’s important to schedule regular colonoscopys, typically beginning at 45-years-old. She also suggests that if you have any concerns or questions that you don’t hesitate and reach out to your doctor because caught early enough, colon cancer can be treatable.
