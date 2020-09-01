Chadwick Boseman’s death helping others detect colon cancer locally

“I am so hopeful that it gives people courage to speak out. If things are not right, not to just sweep symptoms under the rug, not to accept that oh it’s just hemorrhoids, or oh it’s just a little bit of bleeding, but instead to say hey if someone this public and this famous can get this and died from it then I can too and so I really hope that people use this as a wake-up call to take their symptoms seriously,” said Dr. Elizabeth McKeown.