Chatham Co. extends local State of Emergency requiring face masks another month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has extended their local State of Emergency requiring wearing of face masks and social distancing for another 30 days.
The declaration includes the entirety of Chatham County.
The terms of the order include all persons wearing a face mask or facial covering in public places of all sorts unless specifically exempted from the order. This includes during religious services.
All employees in restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, salons, pharmacies and other establishments are required to wear a mask or face covering. Failure to do so can result in the suspension of any business license or tax certificate.
The order also states what circumstances a face mask is not required.
You can read the full order below:
The order goes into effect immediately on Sept. 1 and will remain in effect for 30 days.
