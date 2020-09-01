Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-1-2020

The tropics continue to be very active with 3 areas to watch. Tropical Depression 15 is getting a little better organized and may become a tropical storm later today. TD 15 is moving to the ENE and away from the US coast and will have no impact on our weather. Low pressure south of Jamaica in the central Caribbean Sea is getting better organized. This system is named Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 but is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. The system is forecast to make landfall Thursday in Belize. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west African coast in a few days. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as the system moves west towards the Cabo Verde Islands. Low pressure will develop off the southeast coast today.