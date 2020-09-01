Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-1-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to influence our weather all week. This will keep rain chances low and allow for temps to reach near record levels. A cold front is forecast to move in Saturday with slightly better rain chances and cooler temps into next week.
The tropics continue to be very active with 3 areas to watch. Tropical Depression 15 is getting a little better organized and may become a tropical storm later today. TD 15 is moving to the ENE and away from the US coast and will have no impact on our weather. Low pressure south of Jamaica in the central Caribbean Sea is getting better organized. This system is named Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 but is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. The system is forecast to make landfall Thursday in Belize. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west African coast in a few days. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as the system moves west towards the Cabo Verde Islands. Low pressure will develop off the southeast coast today.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
