DFCS helping schools recognize abuse while learning virtually

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Abuse reporting is down now that some students are learning virtually and mandated reporters, like teachers, aren’t seeing them face to face.
The Director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services says signs of abuse are different and harder to spot online.
DFCS is helping school systems and other mandated reporters recognize abuse or neglect virtually.
In order to do this, Director Tom Rawlings says educators must connect with students and remind them they’re here to help.
“We need to listen to children. We need to make sure children know that they can come to us as a responsible protective adults and we need to form that close relationship with them so that they will trust us even though we’re having to communicate over zoom or some teleconference,” said Rawlings.
He also suggests teachers talk with their students about how they’re feeling right now.
“Talk to the children about how difficult this pandemic is, how this pandemic might make them feel isolated, talk to them about what the child can then do to reach out to others.”
The Director of Student Affairs at Savannah-Chatham County Schools says they had virtual mandated reporter training Tuesday.
“It’s not always a thing that a child says sometimes it’s the things that a child doesn’t say because you may have a student that was an extrovert at one time and now you see them exhibiting introvert characteristics so that should be something that should concern concern you. or there may be scarring or marking that you didn’t notice the day before,” said Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields, Director of SCCPSS Student Affairs.
The district is working with Chatham County’s local DFCS office and other community service agencies.
Dr. Miller-Fields says they’ll continue to train throughout the year.
“What should you look for when you are doing your virtual teaching? What should you look for when you’re going into the the homes, What should you listen for when you’re dealing with those students in a virtual mode?”
Dr. Miller-Fields emphasized they’re taking student safety seriously, and says student’s health and well being is their first priority. She also says they want to work with families before a report is filed.
She says families can reach out to them for assistance.
That and resources DFCS has provided for mandated reporters and adults can be found here.
