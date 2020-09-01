Greater Area Pooler Chamber of Commerce moves into new location

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - In September the Pooler Chamber of Commerce rebranded as the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce, and now, they have a new home.
The chamber is now located at 305 West Collins Street across from City Hall.
The nearly two year renovation project of their new office wrapped last week and they officially moved in on Friday.
A day Executive Director Pam Southard says they’d been looking forward too for quite some time.
“We saw it when it was burned out and we watched the renovations and watched them do this and hoped and hoped and hoped. Now, here we have the parking lot ready and the doors are open for the staff. We’re working and if you need to see us make an appointment and we’re here for you.”
Right now the building is open to staff and by appointment only.
Their hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but they hope to soon get back to their regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. once they can fully open to the public.
