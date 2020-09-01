Jesup officer arrested on sexual assault charges

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Jesup Police Department officer on charges of aggravated sodomy, sexual assault against a person in custody, and violation of oath of office.
Steven Wright, 30, turned himself in to the Wayne County Jail.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney requested the GBI investigate an allegation of criminal misconduct by Wright. According to the GBI, the investigation revealed that Wright engaged in nonconsensual sexual contact with a person under his authority.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.
