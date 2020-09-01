No doctor referral needed for COVID-19 testing at HHI Regional

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - COVID-19 testing is being expanded in Beaufort County.
Hilton Head Regional has expanded its COVID-19 testing from physician ordered only to open testing for all.
“We think there is a great need for this in the community. We know there is still some anxiety out there, people want to get tested. So we are proud to be able to offer that,” said CEO Jeremy Clark.
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, residents from all over the Lowcountry can go to the hospital and get tested for free.
“It was convenient. It’s convenience and we knew that we could come and get our results in a timely manner,” said Madelyne Wells who was tested.
Now, if you want to get tested at Hilton Head, all you have to do is drive up, pull up to the window, and give a little bit of your information. Once you get tested all you have to do is wait 48 to 72 hours and then they will call you just in case you were positive. If not you will get an e-mail.
“We continue to see the positivity rates, meaning patients that are testing positive, continue to see that decline. A few weeks ago in June as well as July that number was in the 15 to 20 percent range.”
Testing is also important as there are no more community wide testing events being scheduled.
“We are going to do as much as we can to raise awareness of the service we are offering.”
When the line first opened at 8 a.m. several cars were lined up.
“But we did have a lot of cars here earlier they were lined up before we started.”
Around 11 a.m., the process took residents less than 10 minutes. One resident said it was easier than she expected.
“It’s a little uncomfy but it’s quick so yeah it kind of brings automatic tears,” she said.
The hospital says the testing will help the entire town stay safe.
“Well we are hopeful that we are all doing the right things. And this is what’s going to lead to the numbers going down. But we’ve got to keep doing it.”
