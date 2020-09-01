Round 2 of applications open for CARES Act funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is offering more grants to its small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The next round of applications will open Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 8 a.m.
The first round of funding opened last week, leaving many owners upset. They believe the money was unfairly awarded to businesses located in the Historic District and downtown. But the Small Business Assistance Corporation says the money was used to forgive loans issued earlier this year.
In order to apply, you must meet the following criteria.
Criteria for small businesses:
- Located within the City of Savannah limits
- In existence and operational as of January 1, 2020
- Have 10 or fewer employees
- Have incurred a loss of income or hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, and
- Have not received a City of Savannah CARES grant in Round One.
Distinct target populations:
- Minority businesses (at least 51% owned and controlled by an ethnic minority)
- Businesses within Neighborhood Revitalization Areas (CDBG Census Tracts)
- Businesses with 5 or fewer employees
- All other businesses
Documents needed:
- Current City of Savannah Business License
- Last filed Business Tax Return
- Monthly Profit and Loss statements from January to June 2020
SBAC says business owners who submit their information will be notified that their application was received.
Those who are awarded should know after September 8.
For more information and to apply, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.